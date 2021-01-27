Health Unit Hopeful Students will Return to Classrooms Next Month

The Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex remains hopeful students will return to classrooms after February 10.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit and the province continue to monitor local COVID-19 case counts.

He says they're hoping students can head back as cases decrease.

"I think that's what we are hoping that once we start to see a decline in the cases, the province is already moving forward with opening some of the schools in the regions that are doing relatively well," says Dr. Ahmed. "We anticipate that once our case counts come to a situation where the province feels comfortable, we feel comfortable that it's a good place to be."

He says the health unit wants children to get the best education.

"This is their learning opportunity," says Dr. Ahmed. "We want the best for them. We want to make sure that that they are getting the right education in a safe environment so we'll definitely be looking at it once we get closer to the timeline."

Elementary and secondary students in Windsor-Essex shifted to online learning on December 14 after Dr. Ahmed issued a Section 22 Order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

But since that time, the province announced schools in certain regions such as Windsor-Essex would remain closed for in person learning until at least February 10.

The schools are open for students with special needs.