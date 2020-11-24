Health Unit Identifies COVID-19 Exposure Point in Leamington

A potential COVID-19 exposure point has been identified in Leamington.

On Tuesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says residents may have been exposed to the virus over at RIA Financial at 54 1/2 Erie St. S.

According to the release, exposure may have occurred on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 17 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The health unit says the risk of infection is low, but they're asking anyone who may have attended the location to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.

A complete list of possible exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.