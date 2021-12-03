Health unit identifies high risk COVID-19 exposure point at Kingsville restaurant

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is sounding the alarm on a high risk COVID-19 exposure point within the community.

The location in question is Elite Restaurant on Main St. W. in Kingsville.

The health unit is urging anyone who attended the restaurant between November 18 and December 2 to get tested immediately and to isolate if any COVID-19 symptoms develop.

Household members of anyone who attended are being given the same instructions — get tested immediately and isolate if you have symptoms.

The health unit is also reminding businesses in the area to ensure daily screening of staff is being done as there's an increased risk of transmission in Kingsville and Leamington.

The latest information on community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.