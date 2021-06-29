Health Unit Identifies Invasive Mosquito in Windsor-Essex

An invasive breed of mosquito has been found by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, but officials say there is no change to the risk for Zika virus in the community.

According to a release, one adult Aedes albopictus mosquito was identified through the health unit's mosquito surveillance program.

The specimen found tested negative for both Zika and West Nile virus.

These mosquitoes are aggressive daytime biters most active in the early morning and late afternoon.

Local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says, just like any mosquito, the best way to reduce their population is to remove any standing water from your property.

Any residents who find standing water out in the community are asked to call 311.