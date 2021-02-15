Health Unit Identifies Possible COVID-19 Exposure Point in Downtown Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited Windsor Water World on Wyandotte Street East on February 12 between 12:30pm to 2:30pm may have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit says the risk is low but is asking those who who visited the site between those hours to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

Last week, the Zehrs store in Tecumseh along with Brady's Drug Store in Belle River were also listed as possible COVID-19 exposure points.

