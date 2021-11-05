Health unit identifies several COVID-19 exposure points on city buses

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified a number of possible COVID-19 exposure points on Transit Windsor buses.

Affected buses include the 1C and Central 3 on November 1, 2 and 3.

Possible exposures occurred in the morning and afternoon each day.

The full list of dates and times can be found below:

Monday, November 1, 2021:

Bus 1C at 7:46am to 8:05am

Bus Central 3 at 3:06pm to 3:26pm

Tuesday, November 2, 2021:

Bus 1C at 7:46am to 8:05am

Bus Central 3 at 3:06pm to 3:26pm

Wednesday, November 3, 2021:

Bus 1C at 7:46am to 8:05am

Bus 1C at 3:30pm to 3:35pm

The health unit is asking anyone who rode the bus on the days in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and if symptoms develop, to get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.