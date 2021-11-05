iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Health unit identifies several COVID-19 exposure points on city buses

am800-news-lasalle-transit-windsor-bus-sept-8-2018

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified a number of possible COVID-19 exposure points on Transit Windsor buses.

Affected buses include the 1C and Central 3 on November 1, 2 and 3.

Possible exposures occurred in the morning and afternoon each day.

The full list of dates and times can be found below:

Monday, November 1, 2021:
Bus 1C at 7:46am to 8:05am
Bus Central 3 at 3:06pm to 3:26pm

Tuesday, November 2, 2021:
Bus 1C at 7:46am to 8:05am
Bus Central 3 at 3:06pm to 3:26pm

Wednesday, November 3, 2021:
Bus 1C at 7:46am to 8:05am
Bus 1C at 3:30pm to 3:35pm

The health unit is asking anyone who rode the bus on the days in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and if symptoms develop, to get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE