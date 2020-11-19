Health Unit Identifies Three Possible COVID-19 Exposure Points

Three possible COVID-19 exposure points have been identified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Thursday.

The health unit says people who attended the games room at Riversplace Residence at 245 Detroit St. in Windsor on Nov. 9, 10 and 12 may have been exposed to the virus from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests at an event at Windsor's Babylon Hall at 2503 Dougall Ave. on Nov. 7 from 7 p.m. to midnight are at risk of exposure, according to the health unit.

The Food Basics at 1655 Manning Rd. in Tecumseh has also been identified as a possible exposure point on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The health unit says the risk of infection is considered low, but anyone who attended the locations is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.

A list of possilbe exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.