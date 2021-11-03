Health unit identifies two possible COVID-19 exposure points

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified two more possible COVID-19 exposure points within the community.

The first, at Meadow Brook Church in Leamington where exposure may have occurred on October 24 during the 9am and 11am services.

The second possible exposure took place in the service department at Provincial Chrysler in Windsor on November 1 between 8am and 5pm.

The health unit is asking anyone who visited either location on the dates in question to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and if symptoms develop, to get tested immediately.

The latest information on possible community exposure points can be found on the health unit's website.