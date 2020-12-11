Health Unit Investigates COVID-19 Cluster at Met Hospital

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus.

According to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, four staff cases have been identified on one floor of the hospital.

He goes on to say the health unit is working closely with hospital administrators to determine the, "source of transmission and the potential risk to staff and patients."

Ahmed says further information won't be released to protect the privacy of those involved.

An outbreak at the Ouellette Campus was recinded earlier today.