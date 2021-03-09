Health Unit Investigating More Than Two Dozen COVID-19 Variant Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is providing more information on COVID-19 variants in the community.

The health unit has updated its website to include sections dealing with "variant of concern cases."

As of Tuesday morning, the health unit is investigating 30 variant cases in Windsor-Essex.

One additional case has been listed as the United Kingdom variant.

"We know the variants of concern spread very quickly and we are seeing an increase in the spread of variants of concern throughout the province and our region is also experiencing the same," says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

He says more information on the variant of concern cases can be found on the health unit's website.

"We will continue to report the variant of concern on our website so everyone can see a track of what's happening and if we link any of these outbreaks with the variant of concern, you will see that we will identify the outbreaks is associated with a variant of concern or is it just the isolated case" he says.

Dr. Ahmed adds majority of the variant of concern cases have been discovered within the last seven to 10 days.

Variant of concern cases have been identified at the Downtown Mission and Victoria Manor.

Both sites are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.