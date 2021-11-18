Health unit issues alert following high number of opioid overdoses

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert following a high number of drug related overdoses over a seven day period.

Between November 10 and 16, there were 14 opioid overdoses reported — 13 at Windsor Regional and one at Erie Shores Healthcare.

According to the alert, 13 of the overdoses involved fentanyl.

The number of overdoses reported during this period is significantly higher compared to the same time last year.

More information on the alert and how to respond to an overdose can be found at wecoss.ca.