Health unit issues community alert following high number of drug related overdoses

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert following a high number of drug related overdoses in the area.

Between September 8 and September 14, there were 10 opioid overdoses reported at Erie Shores Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital.

According to the health unit, nine overdoses involved fentanyl and one involved heroin.

More information on the alert and how to respond to an overdose can be found at wecoss.ca.