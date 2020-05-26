Health Unit Issues Order for Agriculture Farms in Windsor-Essex



WINDSOR — The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a class order for all owners and operators of agricultural farms in Windsor-Essex.

It comes as the health unit has identified farms as a high-risk setting for spreading COVID-19.

The order will go into effect at 12:01am on May 27th and orders contract employees to work at only one workplace.

It also asks owners to have accurate and updated contact information for all employees and make the information available to the health unit to support case management and contact tracing.

Failure to comply with the orders can result in fines of up to $5,000 per day.

On Monday, the health unit reported 36 new cases with 33 of them being farm workers. Today, of the four new cases, two were farm workers.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed estimates between 90 and 100 farm workers are COVID-19 positive.

