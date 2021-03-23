Health Unit Launches new COVID-19 Vaccine Booking System

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is asking for patience.

The health unit has launched its new COVID-19 vaccine booking system for seniors over the age of 75.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the site went live on Tuesday at 12pm.

She says eligible individuals will now be able to book an appointment time at one of the mass vaccination sites.

"There will no longer be a pre registration of a phone call, you'll be able to get everything right at that moment," she says.

Marentette says a telephone booking system is also available.

"The number is 226-773-2200," says Marentette. "With the support of the City of Windsor and Windsor Regional Hospital, booking agents will answer your call and assist you."

She adds the health unit's main website was down Tuesday morning due to high traffic volumes.