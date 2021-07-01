Health Unit Lays Six Charges Under the Reopening Ontario Act

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has laid a number of charges under the province's Reopening Ontario Act.

Over the past week, enforcement officers conducted 44 inspections of bars, restaurants and retailers while responding to 31 complaints from the public as well.

As a result, six charges were laid with three related to wearing masks with the other three connected to indoor dining at restaurants.

Ontario entered Step 2 of the province's reopening plan Wednesday, but masks are still required at indoor public spaces while indoor dining is not permitted at all.

Health unit officials say inspections will continue across the region to ensure COVID-19 numbers keep trending down.