Health unit lifts ban on temporary foreign workers entering the region

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has lifted its letter of instruction banning temporary foreign workers from entering the region.

The health unit issued the letter earlier this week following a spike in cases among the migrant farm worker community resulting in the Isolation and Recovery Centre being at full capacity.

According to a release, health unit officials have worked with all levels of government to establish the necessary isolation requirements.

As a result of the increased isolation capacity, the health unit is rescinding the letter of instruction effective immediately.

Earlier in the week, the health unit stated as many as 275 migrant workers tested positive for COVID or were close contacts.