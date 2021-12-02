Health unit lifts COVID-19 outbreak at The Village at St. Clair

The COVID-19 outbreak at The Village at St. Clair in south Windsor is over.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has lifted the outbreak at the long-term care home on Talbot Road.

The outbreak was declared at the home on November 18, after two staff members tested positive.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains in place at Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence in Kingsville.

According to the health unit's website, seven residents and two staff members have tested positive at the home on Division Road North.