Health unit lifts Letter of Instruction on bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Windsor-Essex can go back to regular operating hours.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says the health unit is lifting its 'Letter of Instruction' that went into effect in early September that called on some businesses in the hospitality industry to close at 12am.

The health unit says it is also allowing dancing to resume at those establishments.

The Letter of Instruction was put in place as part of a series of measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Nesathurai says the health unit is reverting back to measures within the province's Reopening Ontario Act.

"When the Letter of Instruction was originally promulgated I think it was approximately four weeks ago, the case counts were higher, the burden of disease overall looking an epidemiological point of view is higher than it is now, we always remain optimistic that the public health measures will ultimately effectuate a reduction and burden of COVID-19 on the community," says Dr. Nesathurai.

He is once again asking the community to get vaccinated and make sure they're following the vaccine verification requirements.

"As we move forward we really have to work on vaccination," says Dr. Nesathurai. "Vaccination to the extent that we need to try and get a higher vaccination rate in the community and secondly to also work on vaccine verification and to ensure that individuals, institutions and establishments are complying with vaccine verification requirements."

Restrictions for weddings and funerals that went into effect on September 20 are also being lifted.