Health unit lists Ciociaro Club and the South West Detention Centre as COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting more COVID-19 outbreaks in the region.

According to the health unit, there are now 12 workplace outbreaks, and three community outbreaks.

The new community outbreaks have been listed at the Ciociaro Club and the South West Detention Centre.

The health says the Delta Variant has been detected in both outbreaks.

The outbreak posted earlier this month as "St. Anne's Parish/Pelee Winery Wedding – Tecumseh/Kingsville," where the Delta Variant was also identified remains listed as a community outbreak.

For the workplace outbreaks, two are in food and beverage, one is in construction, seven are in health care and social assistance, one is professional services and one is in manufacturing.

The Delta Variant has been detected in all the workplace outbreaks except two outbreaks within health care and social assistance.

