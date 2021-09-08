Health unit lists Leamington Kiwanis Camp and Berkshire Care Centre as COVID-19 outbreaks

The local health unit is reporting additional COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, there are now 15 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak and an outbreak at a long-term care home.

The new community outbreak has been listed as Leamington Kiwanis Camp, where the Delta Variant has been detected.

The long-term care outbreak is at Berkshire Care Centre on Dougall Avenue in Windsor, where three staff members have tested positive and the Delta Variant has been identified.

For the workplace outbreaks, five are agriculture, one is in manufacturing, eight are in health care and social assistance, and one is professional services.

The Delta Variant has been detected in most workplace outbreaks.