Health unit lists two more school/child care outbreaks

The local health has declared two more school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Cosmopolitan Kids Inc. in Windsor and Kingsville District High School.

The health unit continues to work on confirming the number of cases at both locations.

A variant of concern has not been detected at this time.

Meantime, a COVID-19 outbreak has been lifted at Hugh Beaton Public School.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 18 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.