Health unit lists Windsor church as possible COVID-19 exposure point

Another potential COVID-19 exposure point in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has listed Harvest Bible Chapel Windsor on Spring Garden Road as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited the location on Sunday, October 17 between 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.

WECHU is asking anyone who attended the church to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

If symptoms develop, the health unit wants individuals to get tested immediately.