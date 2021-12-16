Health unit looking to increase capacity for vaccine booster rollout

With the COVID-19 booster eligibility expanding in Ontario next week, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is looking at all options to rollout the vaccine.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall currently has capacity to administer 2,000 doses per day.

She says the health unit is looking to increase capacity at the site but is also considering setting up additional vaccination sites in the area.

Dupuis says they're also asking area physicians and pharmacies to administer the vaccine.

She says the team meeting regularly to talk about the vaccination booking site.

"Obviously with yesterday's announcement, we have a lot changes to discuss and make, so we have to be careful how far out we book because it is also based on capacity and our supply and ensuring that we are ready to go."

Dupuis says the health unit is trying to increase capacity.

"We're talking about the entirety of our adult population so certainly we're working with our doctors in the community and pharmacies to see how they can increase capacity and bring on new providers who maybe previously weren't vaccinating that can be part of adding to the solution," Dupuis said.

She says the health unit is working with its partners.

"Our capacity for Devonshire is 2,000 and we're working with Windsor Regional Hospital, re-deploy resources as well as working with the community to add additional resources to Devonshire so we can increase actually above the 2,000 within the mass vaccination site."

The health unit also plans to reach out to area dentist offices about administering the vaccine.

As heard on AM800 news on Wednesday, all adults in Ontario can book COVID-19 booster shots next Monday if three months have passed since their second vaccine dose.

Earlier this year, there were mass vaccination clinics at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, the University of Windsor's Windsor Building in downtown Windsor, St. Clair College's SportPlex in south Windsor, the Libro Centre in Amherstburg and Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.