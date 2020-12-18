Health Unit Looks at Ways to Keep Up with COVID-19 Interviews

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit needs help gathering information from those who test positive for COVID-19.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says officials are keeping up with contact tracing in the community, but needs help with critical interviews when residents test positive for the virus.

Marentette says the pressures of case management are stretching the health unit's resources to the limit.

"As you are aware we're receiving hundreds of cases every day, so with 51 nurses that's not enough," she says.

Marentette says it's not as simple as shifting staff from other areas to the phone lines for interviews.

"They are complex and require the ministry database system and then accessing those results and doing those detailed interviews for documenting a referral on to contact tracing," she says.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered up city staff to help where they can.

Marentette says the health unit may take Dilkens up on that offer to help its call centre catch up.

"Behind the scenes we have internal people, mainly dental staff, helping manage the many calls we receive," she says. "There are scripts for that and possibly that could be one avenue to help us."

Marentette says the Ministry of Health has provided staff to assist with contact tracing after the initial interviews.