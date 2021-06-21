Health Unit No Longer in a Position to Match First and Second Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

If your first COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Windsor-Essex was Pfizer, expect to get Moderna for your second dose.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says starting on Wednesday, individuals receiving their second dose at a mass vaccination clinic will still be offered an mRNA vaccine but it will most likely be Moderna due to supply.

"Monday and Tuesday seem to be okay but beginning Wednesday, residents will receive whichever vaccine we have and it will be Moderna," says Marentette.

She says the health unit updated its website over the weekend stating the change and residents will still have to give consent at the sites before receiving their second dose.

"Based on the inter-changeability of the vaccines, that it could be either Moderna or Pfizer and that consent will be reaffirmed or obtained at the time of vaccination," says Marentette. "So the vaccinator will also obtain the consent at that time and it will be specific to whatever is being offered at the clinic whether it be Moderna or Pfizer. They will not know booking into the system what vaccine they're getting other than knowing it will be mRNA vaccine and either Moderna or Pfizer based on availability."

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The health unit continues to monitor its supply of Pfizer for individuals between the ages of 12 to 17.

According to the health unit, its shipment of Pfizer has been delayed.

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit