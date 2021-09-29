Health unit not ready to make a decision on extracurricular activities

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has not made a decision on whether extracurricular activities will be allowed to resume next month.

Officials say they continue to evaluate the data and are having have discussions with the local schools boards.

On Aug. 31, the health unit recommended all school boards delay extracurricular activities at the elementary and secondary level until at least October — including all sports, clubs and field trips.

The recommendation, which was followed by the local school boards, was aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 cases in the area while keeping kids in school.

Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, says the priority is to keep young people in class and keeping instructional activities going forward.

As of Sept. 29, 104 classes have been dismissed or excluded from school due to COVID-19 exposure, 17 school outbreaks have also been declared since the academic year began on Sept. 7.

During the entire 2020-2021 school year, there were 50 class dismissals and eight school outbreaks declared by local health officials.