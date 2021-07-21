Health Unit Now Accepting Walk-Ins at All COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is now accepting walk-ins at its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics.
According to a release, there is now ample vaccine supply and plenty of open appointment times.
As a result, all mass vaccination clinics are accepting same day appointments and walk-ins for anyone over the age of 12.
Shots are available for both first and second doses of either mRNA vaccine.
Over the next two weeks, the health unit has also organized a number of mobile clinics in neighbourhoods with low vaccine coverage.
The full list of clinics can be found below:
Week of July 19 (all clinics are 10am to 3pm)
Thursday, July 22 - Comber - Centennial Central Public School
Friday, July 23 - Windsor - Assumption College Catholic
Week of July 26 (all clinics are 10am to 3pm)
Tuesday, July 27 - Windsor - William G. Davis Public School
Wednesday, July 28 - Leamington - Queen Elizabeth Public School
Thursday, July 29 - Windsor - Sainte-Therese French Catholic
Friday, July 30 - Windsor - Assumption College Catholic
Saturday, July 31 - Windsor - Frank W. Begley Public School
For more information on vaccine booking and eligibility head to wevax.ca.