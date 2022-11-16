Health Unit official says vaping among high school kids a big issue

Some parents in the province have recently been speaking up about the issue of high school aged kids vaping, saying more needs to be done to prevent it.

In 2021 in Ontario, 15% of students in Grades 7 to 12 had reported using e-cigarettes within the past year, and Grade 12 students were twice as likely to have tried vaping compared to Grade 9 students.

E-cigarettes containing nicotine have been legal in Canada since the passage of Bill S-5 in May 2018.

Gordon Thane, Manager with the Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Department at the local health unit, says it's been a growing issue in the region.

"We're seeing 15% of students having used e-cigarettes within the last 30 days, so we can see it's a big issue. From 2015 to 2019, the daily vaping and weekly vaping amongst students increased from 2% all the way to 13%. So that's more than a six times increase in the last four to six years," he stated.

Thane says there are a variety of different reasons that people turn to vaping.

He says they've done a good job over the last number of years in reducing people smoking from traditional cigarettes, but with vaping products coming onto the market and being glamorized we're seeing increases in youth vaping.

While the long term health effects are relatively unknown, Thane says they do know now that there are some harms involved.

"Most e-cigarettes contain several harmful substances, which includes nicotine which is the addictive property in vaping that can make it hard for people to stop, as well as other fine particles that can enter deep into the lungs whenever the liquid in the e-cigarettes vaporize and is inhaled."

He says the health unit's Healthy Schools department works closely with area schools to provide information regarding both the health risks and enforcement.

"We've been in the schools several times over the past few months to provide education about vaping from a health effects perspective as well as an enforcement perspective understanding that vaping is not allowed on school property and there can be consequences to the student in they are caught vaping," he said.

Thane says a mission for their department is to crack down on vendors selling vape products to minors, and to that end, they routinely deploy enforcement officers to conduct inspections to make sure people are following the rules.

- with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show