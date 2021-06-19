Health Unit Opens All Beaches Across the Region

It turns out you can head to the beach this weekend to beat the heat.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, all beaches in the region are open and safe for swimming.

Tests done earlier in the week indicated high levels of bacteria prompting officials to close West Belle River Beach, Mettawas Beach in Kingsville and Sandpoint Beach in Windsor.

WECHU officials say results from more testing came back and closing the beaches is no longer necessary.

The health unit did not do beach testing last summer as it shifted resources to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.