Health Unit Possibly Releasing Vaccination Status of New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working with the Ministry of Health on releasing additional information on new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit is working on logistics but says there are some challenges as well as data access issues for releasing the vaccination status for new cases.

"Some of that information is available to us for internal use and not necessarily for public reporting but we are working through that kinks and hopefully we should be able to report that," says Dr. Ahmed.

He says the health unit hopes to start reporting the information.

"Recognizing that this is an important piece of information that people use to do their own risk assessment as well as their need for vaccination and to feel comfortable in the things that we do," he says. "So hoping that we can get it all together."

Dr. Ahmed says 80 to 85 per cent of the new cases reported in Windsor-Essex are among the unvaccinated population.