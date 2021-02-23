Health Unit Preparing to Vaccinate More Health Care Workers

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is preparing for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit has created an online pre-registration form for remaining health care sector workers who qualify for the vaccine.

He's asking employers or one individual from the organization to fill out the form for eligible workers.

"All submissions for consideration must be provided by an individual with signing authority from the organization," he says. "Only one request form will be permitted per organization and only organizations with health care workers in the highest and very high priority will be considered for vaccination at this time until the vaccine supply becomes more available."

Dr. Ahmed estimates between 5000 to 6000 individuals currently qualify for the vaccine.

"Specifically this process will be used to gather information about those that qualify for vaccination from health care organizations that provide frontline services," says Dr. Ahmed. "This process will ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to health care workers in the very health risk group."

He says the high-risk priority group includes front line health care workers such as remaining acute care hospital staff along with employees in congregate living settings, health care services for Indigenous people and community care with high-risk exposures such as dentists, pharmacies, nurse practitioner led clinics and walk-in clinics.

The online registration form is now available and will be up for the rest of the month.

Vaccinations are expected to begin as early as next week.