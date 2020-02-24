Health Unit Ready to Respond to Coronavirus in Windsor-Essex

The odds of contracting coronavirus are still astronomically low in Windsor-Essex, but the Windsor and Essex County Health Unit is still ready to respond.

Medical Officer of Health Wajid Ahmed says confirmed cases in Ontario haven't budged from three and the chances of catching the virus are zero unless you've been in direct contact with someone who's infected.

Still, Ahmed says questions continue to pour in.

"Individually connecting with them or sometimes, if the questions are common, we're trying to put an FAQ on our website," he says.

In the unlikely event the virus makes its way to Essex County, Ahmed says health-care providers are prepared.

"We have a plan in place for anyone with a confirmed case of coronavirus and we are able to act immediately. We're able to isolate that individual and restrict activities and ensure that the community is safe," added Ahmed.

Ahmed says three of the 479 people tested in Ontario tested positive for coronavirus, but half of them actually had a virus everyone is familiar with.

"What happened in almost 50 percent of the cases is they came back positive for influenza," he says. "Influenza is out there and you're more likely to contract influenza and it also kills people and sometimes people don't recognize that."

Ahmed says residents only need to worry about coronavirus if they've travelled to mainland China or have been in contact with someone who's a confirmed case.

Like influenza, he says the elderly and those with compromised immune systems comprise the majority of those who have died from coronavirus.

Handwashing and staying home when sick are still the best way to prevent the spread of any virus, according to Ahmed.