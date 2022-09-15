Health Unit ready to start bivalent vaccine rollout

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has received shipments of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine from the province, and are preparing for the rollout to the community.

Adults in Ontario have been able to book appointments for the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose since Monday, with appointments set to open to the broader population on September 26.

The vaccine targets both the original virus and the Omicron variant BA.1 that emerged late last year, which drove the largest wave of infection and hospitalization in the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Moderna's updated vaccine was approved by Health Canada.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says it'll be a similar start to how they've rolled out other vaccine releases in the past, starting with the highest priority groups.

"So that of course is individuals living in long-term care, retirement homes, those who are immunocompromised and all of that information will be able to be found on our website. And individuals will be able to go to our website or call us to book appointments," she said.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says historically they've had a multi-modal distribution channel for vaccines, which includes public health service sponsored clinics, pharmacies, physicians offices and private clinics.

"We anticipate those same distribution channels will be used for the bivalent vaccine. We receive supplies of vaccine from the Ministry of Health on a regular basis and as we have vaccine we will continue to distribute it. I anticipate that we'll have enough vaccine to meet the demand and over these next few weeks we'll be able to schedule people throughout the community."

Dr. Nesathurai says they anticipate that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be able to schedule an appointment and get a bivalent vaccine.

"Sometimes the rate limiting step is the actual physical availability of the vaccine, sometimes it's just the number of clinicians that are available to inject people," he continued. "I think that as we move through these next few weeks that we should be able to offer vaccine to everyone who would like, and we would really encourage people to get vaccinated and come up to date."

The message from the health unit is as we approach respiratory disease season is for people to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the flu vaccine.

As of Wednesday, Dupuis confirmed that 252,755 people within Windsor-Essex are 18 and over and considered eligible for the bivalent vaccine.