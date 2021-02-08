Health Unit Receives Second Shipment of Moderna Vaccine

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has received its second shipment of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the shipment arrived on Friday.

She says the health unit received the same amount as the first delivery.

Marentette says with the arrival of the second shipment, it's going to be a busy week for the health unit's vaccine team.

She says the team will be working with long term care and retirement homes to complete second doses.

"Second doses will be administered to residents, staff and essential caregivers throughout the week and upcoming weekend," she says. "Based on our schedule, we will complete second doses by end of day February 18."

Marentette says there are still residents who need their first dose.

"We know that 376 residents are awaiting first doses and we are working on getting this accomplished as well," says Marentette.

She adds the health unit continues to work with Windsor Regional Hospital.

"In addition, we have asked our hospital partner to work on getting the remaining staff and essential caregivers of long term care and retirement homes vaccinated with first doses when they are able to do so," she says. "We know that there are more than 1700 people who would like the vaccine and have not received their first dose at this time."

There are 44 long term care and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit began to administer the Moderna vaccine on January 1.