Health Unit recommending all extracurricular school activities be delayed until October

It appears students won't be taking part in any extracurricular activities when they return to class next week.

Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is recommending all school boards delay extracurriculars at the elementary and secondary level until at least October — this includes sports, clubs and field trips.

The latest recommendation was shared at a Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board meeting Tuesday night.

Previously, only the high school football season had been put on the back burner drawing criticism from parents, students and coaches.

According to the health unit, as of Tuesday, there were 527 active cases of COVID-19 in the community with 301 being a variant of concern along with 13 workplace and two community outbreaks.