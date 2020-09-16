Health Unit Records Nine New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced nine new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, four are the result of close contact with someone with the virus, two are in the community, one involves a worker in the agri-farm sector, one is travel-related and one is under investigation.

This area now has 2,608 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began along with 76 deaths. 2,440 cases are listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is in place at three long-term care or retirement homes in the area.