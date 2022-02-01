Health unit relocating county COVID-19 mass vaccination site

The COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in the county is relocating.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the clinic at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington will administer its final dose on Saturday, February 5.

The health unit says a new site at Grovedale House Community Hall at 103 Park Street in Kingsville will open on Tuesday, February 8.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday for pre-booked or walk-in appointments.

According to the health unit, more than 5,000 doses were administered at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre since January 5.

The health unit says the site opened to enhance access to booster doses in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

There are two other mass vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex.

One at Devonshire Mall and the other at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.