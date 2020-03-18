Health Unit Reminding Restaurants and Bars to Close Dining Areas

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding restaurant and bar owners that closures are mandatory during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, says while take-out and delivery of food is still allowed, dine-in goes against the province's state of emergency protocol.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the state of emergency Tuesday, ordering the closure of all facilities providing indoor recreation programs, all public libraries, all private schools, all licensed childcare centres, all theatres, cinemas and concert venues, and all bars and restaurants except to provide takeout food and delivery.

Dr. Ahmed says he's confident most establishments will follow the rules.

"I can imagine that most people will be responsible. We know it is a difficult time and it's not an easy decision on anyone's part, but we must act now to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community," he says.

Ahmed says all levels of the community need to chip in to help flatten the curve.

"At an individual level, at an organizational level, at the municipal level, at all levels, we have a role. I really hope that our community members do understand that. They just need more information which we are trying to provide to them," he says.

Health inspectors are working with city and county officials to ensure restaurant and bar owners are aware of the new rules.

Ahmed says, for the most part, warnings will be handed out first before any public health orders are issued.