Health Unit Reminds Faith Services to Celebrate Safely

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding faith services to celebrate safely over the holidays.

On Thursday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says many places of worship have closed their doors voluntarily with Windsor-Essex under the Grey Lockdown due to COVID-19, but some remain open.

"I am not recommending in person gatherings of any kind due to the high risk of disease transmission," says Dr. Ahmed. "To keep everyone safe I recommend that faith leaders limit in-person services and opt for virtual services only."

He's asking churches and other faith related serviced to follow provincial guidelines if they chose to hold services.

A limit of 10 people indoors or outdoors including faith leaders and other church members, the use of masks, physical distancing and screening parishioners before entry into the building must be adhered to, according to Ahmed.

The penalty for violation the Reopening Ontario Act can range anywhere from $750 to $100,000.

More information can be found on the health unit's website.