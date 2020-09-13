Health Unit Reporting 11 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Sunday saw a double digit increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases bringing the region's total to 2,590.

Six cases are due to close contact with another confirmed case while five are under investigation.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 76 while 2,426 people have made a full recovery after contracting the virus.

Three long-term care homes remain under outbreak protocol — Dolce Vita in Windsor and Rosewood Erie Glen and New Beginnings in Leamington.

There are now four locations on the health unit's list of possible community exposure points.

That list can be found on the health unit's website.