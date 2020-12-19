Health Unit Reporting 171 Positive COVID-19 Cases Saturday

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to pile up in Windsor-Essex with the local health unit reporting 171 new cases Saturday.

Of the new cases, 22 are outbreak related, eight were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, one is being blamed on community spread while 140 remain under investigation.

The region now has 5,617 confirmed cases of the virus along with 95 deaths.

According to the health unit, 74 people are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

There are outbreaks at 11 long-term care homes, 11 workplaces and three schools.