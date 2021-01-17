Health Unit Reporting 270 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, No Additional Deaths

Windsor-Essex now has more than 11,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the local health unit reported 270 new cases Sunday.

On a positive note, no additional deaths are being reported.

Of the new cases, 238 remain under investigation, 20 are outbreak related, nine of the cases were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while three are being blamed on community spread.

The region has now reached 11,022 cases with 120 people currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19.

Outbreaks are being reported at 23 workplaces and 21 long-term care homes while the health unit continues to deal with three hospital and one community outbreak.