Health Unit Reporting 30 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 30 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, two are related to outbreaks, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community, one is travel related to Michigan and 18 are still under investigation.

There are now 273 active cases in the community.

24 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,475 cases since the pandemic began with 12,801 listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with two workplace outbreaks and four community outbreaks.

There have been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.