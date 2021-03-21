Health Unit Reporting 31 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Just 31 new cases of COVID-19 being reported Sunday.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 18 were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, three are being blamed on community spread, two are outbreak related while one is due to travel outside of North America — the remaining seven are still under investigation.

The region's death toll remains at 401 while we've now seen 13,595 confirmed cases of the virus.

Outbreaks are being reported at seven workplaces and one long-term care home along with five community outbreaks.

A total of 63,218 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to local residents.

There are currently 21 people in hospital for treatment.