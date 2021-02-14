Health Unit Reporting 32 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Just 32 new cases of COVID-19 being reported Sunday.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, nine were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, three are being blamed on community spread, two are outbreak related while the remaining 18 are still under investigation.

The region's death toll remains at 355 while we've seen 12,562 confirmed cases of the virus.

There are currently 33 people in hospital for treatment.

Outbreaks are being reported at eight workplaces and seven long-term care homes along with two community outbreaks.