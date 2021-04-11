Health Unit Reporting 36 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Just 36 new cases of COVID-19 being reported Sunday.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, eight were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, two are being blamed on community spread — the remaining 26 are still under investigation.

The region's death toll remains at 407 while we've now seen 14,385 confirmed cases of the virus.

Outbreaks are being reported at five workplaces and two schools along with a pair of community outbreaks.

A total of 116,592 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to local residents.

There are currently 13 people in hospital for treatment.