Health unit reporting 500 new high risk cases and one additional death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 127 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting one more COVID-19 death in Windsor-Essex since Friday and 500 new high risk cases.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 70s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 3,344 active cases in the community.

There are 88 active outbreaks in the region.

14 are workplace outbreaks, 33 are community outbreaks, 11 are hospital outbreaks and 30 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 33,514 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 526 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.3 per cent have received two doses.

49.1 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.

Photo courtesy: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website