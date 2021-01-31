Health Unit Reporting 59 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is out with the latest COVID-19 numbers.

No new additional deaths are being reported, but there are 59 new cases Sunday bringing the region's total to 12,099.

Of the new cases, 31 are still under investigation, 14 are outbreak related, 10 were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while four others are being blamed on community spread.

There are currently 72 people in hospital being treated for the virus.

Outbreaks are being reported at 18 workplaces and 17 long-term care homes along with six hospital outbreaks.