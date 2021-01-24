Health Unit Reporting 77 New COVID-19 Cases and No New Deaths Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released its daily COVID-19 numbers for Sunday showing 77 new cases of the virus with no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 48 remain under investigation, 24 are related to outbreaks, three were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while two others are considered community spread.

The region now has 11,739 confirmed cases with 101 people currently in hospital being treated for the virus.

There are still outbreaks at 25 workplaces and 19 long-term care homes as well as six hospital and two community outbreaks.