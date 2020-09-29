Health Unit Reporting Five New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, three are the result of close contact with someone with the virus, one is considered community spread while one remains under investigation.

There are now 2,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area since the pandemic began with 76 deaths.

2,525 cases are listed as resolved. Three people remain in hospital.

One long-term care or retirement home remains under an outbreak protocol.

The health unit adds since last Friday, enforcement officers have received 16 complaint calls.

15 of the calls were related to masks while one call was for a group size gathering at a public park.